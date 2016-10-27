Sports card store Bases Loaded moves to new location

Bases Loaded, one of Fresno’s leading sports cards and collectibles store, has moved locations. Lucky for their customers, they didn’t move far.
The store is located at 2745 W. Shaw Ave., #111 in the Peppertree Plaza, just behind Outback Steakhouse and about two blocks from its old store on Shaw Avenue, near the FoodMaxx store.
The store sells a wide array of sports cards, Pokemon cards and other collectibles.
Marc Gooboian, who owns and operates the store with his brother Chris, said that while he liked the old location, the rent for the store went up.
“We were there for 24 years and it was kind of sad leaving, but we like our new location and so do our customers,” Marc Gooboian said.
The new space is slightly smaller but their customers aren’t complaining. They are even starting to attract new customers.
“We had a couple come in from England who just found us from the internet,” he said. “It’s always great to have walk in customers.”
