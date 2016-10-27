Commercial leases and developments for Oct. 28

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 1,600 square feet at 8835 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno from Cedar-Shepherd Partners LP to Aesthetic Edge Dental Practice. Jon Cox, Sam Bogdanovich and Nathan Negri were the agents in cooperation with Kevin Land of KW Commercial.
Retail California
▪ 1,400 square feet of retail space at 4565 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Pete De Santis to Metrocom MDB Inc. Nick Frechou was the agent.
▪ 3,600 square feet of retail space at 2940 E. Nees Ave. suites 101 and 103 in Fresno from James McKoane Enterprises Inc. to FIT 36. John Lee was the agent in cooperation with Bryan Cifranic of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 4,000 square feet of retail space at Marketplace El Paseo at the southwest corner of Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive in Fresno from DCTN3388 Fresno, CA LLC to AAA Insurance. Lewis Smith and Mike Kennedy were the agents in cooperation with Nick Rendino and Bobby Fena of Colliers International.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 603 square feet of office space at 55 Shaw Ave. Suite 218 in Clovis from Rodeo Plaza II to Kartar Trucking Inc. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,000 square feet of industrial space at 5494 E. Lamona Ave. Suite 126 in Fresno from Brent Kincaid to Master Hygiene. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 1,067 square feet of office space at 55 Shaw Ave. Suite 201 in Clovis from Rodeo Plaza II to Jason Anderson, Tommy Joliff and Jason Silver. Christensen was the agent.
▪ 2,280 square feet of office space at 1193 E. Herndon Ave. Suite 105 in Fresno from Herndon Warner Medical Buildings LLC to Cardiovascular Consultants. Christensen was the agent.
▪ 4,175 square feet of office space at 1187 E. Herndon Ave. Suite 101 in Fresno from Herndon Warner Medical Buildings LLC to Digestive Disease Consultants. Christensen was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 16,000-square-foot building at 5252 E. Home Ave. in Fresno from Esmeralda Medina Trust to DMJ Real Estate LP. Ron Stumpf and Alexandra Stumpf were the brokers in cooperation with Nick Audino of Newmark Grubb.
