Dividend declared by Central Valley Community Bank

Shareholders of Fresno-based Central Valley Community Bancorp will receive a cash dividend of 6 cents per share next month based on the company’s financial performance for the third quarter of 2016.
The company is the holding company for Central Valley Community Bank. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 18 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 4.
Central Valley Community Bancorp stock is traded on Nasdaq under the stock symbol CVCY. As of midday Monday, the company’s shares were trading at $13.95 per share, down 2.71 percent from Friday’s closing price.
