Boutique public relations firm opens in Fresno

Rae Pardini Matson is a public relations pro. She’s worked for local, regional and national companies, developing brands, marketing strategies and planning events. And now she’s using that experience to run her own boutique public relations firm, RPM PR.
Matson, who was working as a public relations consultant, decided to launch her own company in July because of the rising demand for her services.
“I knew that I wanted to create a brand for myself that was authentic and innovative,” she said. “A boutique PR firm would allow me to keep things intimate and unique.”
Matson’s list of clients includes the fast-growing Bar Method Fresno/Clovis, Boxy Girl, DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance, First Impressions Consulting by Gia Kazarian, Hooters of Hawaii Restaurant, Realty Concepts, Saladino’s Food Service, USC Alumni Club of Central California and Verve Pilates Studio of Fresno.
A Fresno native, Matson is a graduate of the University of Southern California. After earning her degree, she worked for several companies in Los Angeles, including Cosmopolitan Magazine, People Magazine and Sony Pictures Entertainment.
“We like to think of RPM PR as a local boutique PR firm with a national reach,” she said. “The lifestyle brands we represent in our space are associated with national publications and celebrities.”
For more information about RPM PR visit the website, www.rpm-pr.com.
