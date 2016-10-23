Integrity First Financial Group opens in Fresno

Four former Wells Fargo mortgage loan officers in Fresno left the banking giant this summer to start a mortgage office of their own under the San Diego-based Integrity First Financial Group name.
The mortgage lender has operated for more than 10 years and has offices in 28 states. Teaming up with Integrity allows the Fresno loan officers to access more products and offer more options for clients looking for loans, they said.
“We have a little more control because we’re in a smaller office and we can move a little quicker,” said loan officer Goldy Sidhu.
The office specializes in purchase loans working on everything from conventional to Federal Housing Administration home loans and more. It prides itself on being aggressive and having quick turnaround times closing on a loan within 30 days.
The office at 7676 N Palm Ave, Suite 106, opened about four months ago. It is managed by Pat Maley. The loan officers include Sidhu, Cameron Hubbard, and BJ Singh. There are two loan processors.
“Fresno is still a very affordable place…people are buying homes left and right here,” Sidhu said. “The rates are still very good. The market is still going to be strong.”
The group plans to hire in the future and wants to create a diverse office of employees to serve the community. For more information, visit iffgfresno.com or call 559-473-1888.
