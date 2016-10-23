Business

October 23, 2016 1:48 PM

Business calendar for week of Oct. 24

Wednesday, Oct. 26

California High-Speed Rail Authority Open House Meeting

Madera Community College, Room TM-11, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera, 559-385-7025, 559-274-8975.

5-6:30 p.m.

FLYP Monthly Mixer

Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.facebook.com/events/1000262160071477, free.

5:45-7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Leadership Lessons: Theory to Practice, with Mayor Ashley Swearengin

Fresno Pacific University Dining Hall, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-4647, www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-lessons-theory-to-practice-tickets-27960903816, $15, free to FPU staff and students.

7:30-10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Live2Lead Simulcast/Broadcast

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 888-812-3443, l2l.johnmaxwell.com, $69-$99.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Agribusiness Management Conference

DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-278-4405, www.cvent.com/d/zvqplj/4W, $125.

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Downtown Investment Series: What’s Happening in Downtown Fresno?

Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-490-9966, downtownfresno.org/business/investmentseries, Free.

8:30-10 a.m.

The Future of Groundwater Management Workshop

Dinuba Memorial Building, 249 S. Alta Ave., Dinuba, altaid.org.

4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Central Valley Venture Forum 2016

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-278-3735, fresnostate.edu/academics/valleyventureforum/index.html, $65, $25 students.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Women Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit

Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, fmbccdev.chambermaster.com/events/details/2016-empowerment-summit-2449, Free.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ask the Experts: Facilitators of Simple Steps

University of Phoenix, 5 River Park Place W, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, www.centralvalleyscore.org.

9 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Institute for Family Business: Strategies to Make the Tax Laws Work For You

Fresno State, 5200 N. Barton Ave., Fresno, 559-278-5662, www.fresnostate.edu/craig/ifb/events/index.html, Free.

4-6 p.m.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Fresno State releases tiny house for competition in Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos