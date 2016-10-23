The Board Room for Oct. 24

Achievements
▪ Michael W. Peterson, associate dean at UCSF Fresno Medical Education Program, has been awarded Mastership in the American College of Physicians, the national organization of internists. Election to Mastership recognizes outstanding and extraordinary career accomplishments. Masters must have made a notable contribution to medicine. This includes, but is not limited to teaching, outstanding work in clinical medicine (research or practice), contributions to preventive medicine, improvements in the delivery of health care and/or contributions to the medical literature.
Announcements
▪ Fresno First Bank, the operating bank of Communities First Financial Corporation serving Central California, has been declared the top Community Bank SBA Lender for the 15 county Fresno District for the fourth consecutive year. The bank approved 37 SBA 7(A) loans totaling $16.7 million and participated in SBA 504 loan approvals during the year which will yield approximately $15.6 million in additional loans to small businesses in Central California.
▪ The ValleyPBS Board of Directors elected new officers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017. The board has also added six new members this year. The officers are: Jose Plascencia, chair; Jane Olvera Quebe, vice chair; Karen Musson, financial officer; and Kurt Madden, immediate past chair. The six new members include Kristen Beall Barnes, Kern County; Jody Graves, Tulare County; Lorenzo Rios, At Large; Larry Stefani, Merced County; and James Shekoyan and Debra B. Walker, Fresno County.
Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno med-surg nurse Yolanda Cervantes received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing. The award is part of a nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care provided by bedside nurses.
▪ The 2016 Fresno-Kings Cattlemen and Cattlewomen presented awards at its Fall Branding Annual Dinner. John Harris, of Harris Ranch, was named the 2016 Cattleman of the Year; Les Wright, Fresno County Agricultural Commissioner, 2016 Friend of Cattlemen; and Kate Horstmann, current Fresno-Kings Cattlewomen President, 2016 Cowbelle of the Year.
New Faces
▪ Tamara Sharma is a new certified nurse midwife at Adventist Health/Community Care – Hanford Residency and Healthy Beginnings. She has a dual masters as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and certified nurse midwife from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She has eight years of experience as a midwife in both a hospital and clinical setting. She will work under the supervision of Dr. Richard Ellsworth and take call at the Family Birth Center in Hanford.
