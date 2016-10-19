Business

October 19, 2016 2:52 PM

Fresno First Bank reports third-quarter profit of $705,000

By Tim Sheehan

tsheehan@fresnobee.com

Communities First Financial Corp, the Fresno-based parent company of Fresno First Bank, reported net income of $705,000, or 26 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2016. That’s up from the 2015 third-quarter profit of $679,000 or 25 cents per share.

The company’s announcement Tuesday also included results for the first nine months of 2016: net income of $2.1 million or 78 cents per share, up from $2.0 million or 74 cents per share over 2015’s first nine months.

Communities First Financial stock is traded on the OTCQX over-the-counter board under the symbol CFST. The stock closed Wednesday at $10.10 per share, unchanged from Tuesday’s closing price and up 1.69 percent from Monday’s close before the earnings announcement.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Fresno State releases tiny house for competition in Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos