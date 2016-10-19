Fresno First Bank reports third-quarter profit of $705,000

Communities First Financial Corp, the Fresno-based parent company of Fresno First Bank, reported net income of $705,000, or 26 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2016. That’s up from the 2015 third-quarter profit of $679,000 or 25 cents per share.
The company’s announcement Tuesday also included results for the first nine months of 2016: net income of $2.1 million or 78 cents per share, up from $2.0 million or 74 cents per share over 2015’s first nine months.
Communities First Financial stock is traded on the OTCQX over-the-counter board under the symbol CFST. The stock closed Wednesday at $10.10 per share, unchanged from Tuesday’s closing price and up 1.69 percent from Monday’s close before the earnings announcement.
