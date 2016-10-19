Central Valley Community reports $3.1 million third-quarter profit

Central Valley Community Bancorp, the Fresno-based parent company of Central Valley Community Bank, reported a profit of more than $3.1 million, or 28 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2016.
The financial report issued Wednesday indicates that net income was up from the $2.5 million, or 23 cents per share, reported in 2015’s third quarter.
The company attributed the earnings increase to a lower provision this year for credit losses, coupled with gains in net income from interest. Through the first three quarters of the year, Central Valley Community’s profit amounted to nearly $12.6 million or $1.14 per share, compared to $8.06 million or 74 cents per share in the first three quarters of 2015.
Central Valley Community’s stock is traded on Nasdaq under the symbol CVCY. The company’s stock closed Wednesday at $15.27 per share, up 1.8 percent from Tuesday’s closing price.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
