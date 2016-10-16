Business calendar for week of Oct. 17

Tuesday, Oct. 18
Central California Society for Human Resource Management Veterans Workshop (résumé workshop)
Tornino’s, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-263-1059, www.centralcalshrm.org.
1:30 p.m.
Resolving Employment Disputes with Mediation
Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, 559-877-7610, www.mediate.com/acrcentralca, $25-$60.
12:30-4:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Beer Wine & Design
Craft Beer Wine Bistro, 8482 N. Friant Road, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/379139148876866.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
California High-Speed Rail Authority Open House Meeting
Madera Community College, Room TM-11, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera, 559-385-7025, 559-274-8975.
5-6:30 p.m.
FLYP Monthly Mixer
Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.facebook.com/events/1000262160071477, Free.
5:45-7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Leadership Lessons: Theory to Practice, with Mayor Ashley Swearengin
Fresno Pacific University Dining Hall, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-4647, www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-lessons-theory-to-practice-tickets-27960903816, $15, free to FPU staff and students.
7:30-10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Live2Lead Simulcast/Broadcast
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 888-812-3443, l2l.johnmaxwell.com, $69-$99.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
