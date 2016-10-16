Business

October 16, 2016 10:36 AM

Business calendar for week of Oct. 17

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Central California Society for Human Resource Management Veterans Workshop (résumé workshop)

Tornino’s, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-263-1059, www.centralcalshrm.org.

1:30 p.m.

Resolving Employment Disputes with Mediation

Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, 559-877-7610, www.mediate.com/acrcentralca, $25-$60.

12:30-4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Beer Wine & Design

Craft Beer Wine Bistro, 8482 N. Friant Road, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/379139148876866.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

California High-Speed Rail Authority Open House Meeting

Madera Community College, Room TM-11, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera, 559-385-7025, 559-274-8975.

5-6:30 p.m.

FLYP Monthly Mixer

Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.facebook.com/events/1000262160071477, Free.

5:45-7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Leadership Lessons: Theory to Practice, with Mayor Ashley Swearengin

Fresno Pacific University Dining Hall, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-4647, www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-lessons-theory-to-practice-tickets-27960903816, $15, free to FPU staff and students.

7:30-10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Live2Lead Simulcast/Broadcast

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 888-812-3443, l2l.johnmaxwell.com, $69-$99.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Fresno State releases tiny house for competition in Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos