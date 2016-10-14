Selma Sears revamps to focus on appliances

The Sears Hometown Store in Selma is celebrating a grand reopening after an overhaul that boosts its focus on appliances.
Customers can get 10 percent off almost everything in the store this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 14.
The store, at 2051 High St., has been overhauled to focus on appliances, which now make up half the store.
There are new appliances and a new look with new signs. The changes highlight brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Samsung and Kenmore.
The store will have kiosks with touch screens allowing customers – on their own or with an employee – to search and compare information about appliances. The employees have also had additional training in appliance brands.
The changes are part of the company’s nationwide effort to overhaul Sears Hometown Stores.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
