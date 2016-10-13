Coarsegold company wins EPA award for its water-saving showerheads

A Coarsegold company that got its start making irrigation sprinklers won a national award from the Environmental Protection Agency for its water-saving showerheads.
High Sierra Showerheads, a family-run business, received the 2016 Watersense Excellence Award for Strategic Collaboration for being a leader in water conservation.
The award was presented at the annual WaterSmart Innovations Conference on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.
Company founder David Malcolm said he was honored to receive the award.
“We have worked very hard to develop unique, built-in-the-USA, high efficiency low-low shower heads that not only save water, but deliver a superior performance over and beyond the original 2.5 gpm low-flow shower heads introduced by the industry in 1992,” Malcolm said. “We greatly appreciate the EPA’s recognition of our efforts.”
High Sierra’s patented design sends water through an unimpeded, straight path, splitting water into two streams just before the large exit opening and colliding them back together, to make a spray of large, heavy droplets.
The small company got its start making low-flow irrigation sprinklers, but branched out into water-saving showerheads. Sales took off several years ago after a severe drought descended on the state and conserving water became critical.
As water conservation continues to be a priority, High Sierra Showerheads has sold thousands of its products to consumers, prisons and other institutions throughout California and Colorado.
The showerheads are used by the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, the Fresno Housing Authority and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
