The Board Room for Oct. 17

Announcements
▪ The Visalia Transit Center was recognized for environmental stewardship by earning the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification, which signifies that the building performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict performance levels set by the EPA. Commercial buildings that earn the certification use an average of 35 percent less energy than typical buildings and also release 35 percent less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
▪ The March of Dimes, California-Central Valley Market, announced Tim Curley, director of community and government relations for Valley Children’s Healthcare, has joined its board of directors.
Awards
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Carolyn Lintemuth and Jenna Armson as the most recent winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
Donations
▪ Dutch Bros. Fresno partnered with the community on Buck for Kids Day to raise $6,081 for Feed our Future. On Sept. 29, $1 from every drink sold companywide was donated to local organizations that strive to have a positive impact on children in our communities. Dutch Bros. Fresno donated proceeds from the day to Feed our Future as it continues to provide food for hungry children on the weekend.
▪ Bee Sweet Citrus donated $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the third consecutive year. It made its first $50,000 dollar donation to BCRF in 2014. In addition to a monetary donation, the company also placed the foundation’s logo on all mandarin packaging.
New Faces
▪ Guarantee Real Estate hired the following agents to its sales staff: Maritza Martinez-Lamas, Tracie Montoya, Patrick Kim and Maria Rodriquez, Willow/Nees office; Joel Arambula, Amarpreet Kaur, Nancy Altschuler, Susan Olson, Lou Garcia and Jocelyn Fox, West/Herndon office; Cecly Tumoine-Beas, flex office; Lucy Reyes, Gloria Hurtado, Jason Hoover, Bethany Agbisit and Diana Scott, Woodward Park office; Karen Guerriero, Blake Hedrick, Jeff Settle, Bradley Rutledge and Kay Carlson, Palm/Nees office; Muriel Holland and David Sheppard, Prather office; and Miguel Flores, Vincent Camarena and Anthony Lopez; south county offices.
▪ Gina Peragine is the new senior vice president, loan servicing manager, to the credit administration department of Central Valley Community Bank. She brings more than 40 years of experience in community banking, loan management and bank operations. She is responsible for managing all activities in the loan servicing department including training, development, compliance and overall performance management.
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno added the following new physicians: Sahar Ahadi, neurology; Amirali Sayadipour, mental health; Sarah Sifuentez, emergency department; Arshad Ahad, oncology; Kazi Rahman and Jonathan Rosairo, hospital-based medicine.
▪ Robert Morris has joined UCR Media Network’s market sales team. He brings with him over eight years of outside sales experience and is responsible for building relationships with businesses and packaging products to help them exceed their marketing needs.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center has named Jennifer O’Brien the new director of case management and Aamer Hayat as director of clinical services growth and business development. O’Brien has experience working in nursing administration and leadership and has worked in health care for 20 years. Hayat is an experienced strategist and business developer.
▪ Chase Lemley joined Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific as a sales associate. He obtained his bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
▪ Matthew Woodsford joined Principal Financial Group’s Central California Business Center. He will serve as financial adviser, assisting clients and businesses with their financial needs. He has more than two years working in the insurance and financial services industry.
Promotions
▪ Cherylyn Crill-Hornsby was promoted to director of grants and external funding for State Center Community College District.
