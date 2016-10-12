Community Food Bank receives $10,000 from insurance companies

DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance of Fresno in partnership with Nationwide Private Client has donated $10,000 to Community Food Bank.
The food bank serves more than 280,000 people each month in Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.
Private Client is Nationwide’s personal lines carrier for the affluent market. Its independent agents are offered an opportunity to make charitable donations in their local communities through the Partners in Giving program.
“Partners in Giving enables Private Client agents to direct donations to one of the charitable organizations we support, with an emphasis on strengthening our communities and improving people’s lives,” said Molly Rondeau, vice president of national sales, underwriting and risk solutions for the Scottsdale, Arizona-based Nationwide Private Client.
Matt DeFendis, principal of DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance, said Community Food Bank provides a much-needed service to the community.
“We are honored to present this donation,” he said.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
