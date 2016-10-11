Gas prices climb in Fresno and California as supply tightens amid shift to winter blends

California has the second-highest gas prices in the country, with Fresno at an average of $2.77 a gallon for unleaded, according to AAA of Northern California’s monthly gas price report.
Prices in the Fresno area climbed 7 cents in the past month. The city is on par with California as a whole, which saw prices rise 6 cents to $2.79 a gallon. Only Hawaii has higher prices at $2.84.
Nationwide, prices rose 8 cents to $2.26 a gallon.
Issues with the supply of gasoline are driving California prices up as the state’s refineries are in the process of switching to a blend of gasoline designed for winter’s cooler temperatures.
