Fresno food company donates $60,000 to breast cancer effort

Borges USA-STAR Fine Foods of Fresno, a producer of premium olive oils, vinegars and other specialty Mediterranean foods, is donating $60,000 to the Susan G. Komen organization as part of its latest breast cancer awareness campaign.
The nonprofit recently announced its “Bold Goal” effort to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths in America by 50 percent over the next 10 years.
In October, to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, STAR will swap green for pink on the labels of its Extra Virgin Olive Oil and other select food items from the STAR Fine Foods and Cara Mia brands.
“We’re making the retail grocery aisles a little rosier this time of year to raise awareness for breast cancer and to highlight healthful food choices while supporting the ongoing efforts of Susan G. Komen,” said Eduard Badia, president/CEO of Borges USA-STAR Fine Foods.
STAR officials said the $60,000 will be given to Susan G. Komen regardless of sales of its products. Susan G. Komen is a leading research organization focused on finding a cure for breast cancer.
STAR was the sponsor of the 18th annual Susan G. Komen Central Valley Race for the Cure on Sept. 17 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments