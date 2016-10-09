Kingsburg restores historic train depot

After a 30-year wait, Kingsburg has finally completed the restoration of its 1923 railroad depot.
The historic Kingsburg Depot on California Street, just south of Draper Street, is a gleaming example of a turn of the century railroad depot, complete with wainscoting, wood-framed windows and high ceilings.
Kingsburg’s depot was used for passenger and freight service until 1968. After that, the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and the Kingsburg Historical Society called it home for several years, but then it sat vacant and boarded up for more than 30 years.
Although some in the community thought it should be torn down, supporters of the building pushed for and received historic designation for the county and the state, giving the building new life.
Private fundraising and $1.2 million federal grant provided the money for the renovation.
The 2,000-square-foot depot will now be used as learning center, museum and be available to the public for private events.
Jolene Polyack, Kingsburg’s economic development coordinator, said the freight room section of the building will be called the “Leon S. Peters Educational Center.”
Anyone is interested in renting the depot for an event can contact Shirley Esau at 559-897-5391.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
