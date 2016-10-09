Dunn-Edwards Paints opens in Clovis

Dunn-Edwards Paints will hold a grand opening Oct. 25 to celebrate its new Clovis store.
Located at 1710 Clovis Ave, next to Les Schwab Tire Center, the store opened in August and has paint, supplies, and equipment along with free delivery and will-call services and credit accounts.
Dunn-Edwards is a Los-Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor of industrial and high performance paint and paint supplies. It has more than 125 stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, more than 80 authorized dealers throughout the southwest along with international partnerships.
The grand opening will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at noon. Lunch will be provided and there will be a contractor drawing for chances to win a spray pump, a television and more.
This is the second Dunn-Edwards Paints store in the area. The other is on Blackstone Avenue, south of Shaw Avenue, in Fresno.
For more information about the store, call 559-369-2425.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
