Business calendar for week of Oct. 10

Tuesday, Oct. 11
California Wage and Hour Law Seminar
Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-325-0500, suttonhague.com/events/?event_id1=98, $50.
8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Marjaree Mason Center’s 33rd annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards
Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-237-4706, mmcenter.org/top-ten, $60.
11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Central California Society for Human Resource Management Veterans Workshop (resumé workshop)
Tornino’s, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-263-1059, www.centralcalshrm.org.
1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Merced-Atwater Tea Party Meeting
Atwater VFW Post 9946, 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater, 209-358-7224, www.vfw9946.org, Donation.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Resolving Employment Disputes with Mediation
Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, 559-877-7610, www.mediate.com/acrcentralca, $25-$60.
12:30-4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
FLYP Monthly Mixer
Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.facebook.com/events/1000262160071477, Free.
5:45-7:45 p.m.
