October 9, 2016 3:00 PM

Business calendar for week of Oct. 10

Tuesday, Oct. 11

California Wage and Hour Law Seminar

Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-325-0500, suttonhague.com/events/?event_id1=98, $50.

8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Marjaree Mason Center’s 33rd annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards

Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-237-4706, mmcenter.org/top-ten, $60.

11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Central California Society for Human Resource Management Veterans Workshop (resumé workshop)

Tornino’s, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-263-1059, www.centralcalshrm.org.

1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Merced-Atwater Tea Party Meeting

Atwater VFW Post 9946, 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater, 209-358-7224, www.vfw9946.org, Donation.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Resolving Employment Disputes with Mediation

Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, 559-877-7610, www.mediate.com/acrcentralca, $25-$60.

12:30-4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

FLYP Monthly Mixer

Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.facebook.com/events/1000262160071477, Free.

5:45-7:45 p.m.

