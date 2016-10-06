Tate Hill steps down as CEO of Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce

Tate Hill, president and CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down from his position of seven years.
Hill accepted a position with the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission. He started at the chamber in 2009, eight years after it first launched. Under his leadership, the organization went from a staff of one to a staff of six and a physical location.
In 2010, the chamber formed a foundation to increase philanthropy in the regional African American community and provide more services to emerging businesses.
In 2012, it moved into the Downtown Business Hub and began partnering with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation. It was also named Chamber of the Year by the California Black Chamber of Commerce.
Program director Chasitie Neal said board chair T’Shaka Toure is the interim CEO while the chamber searches for Hill’s replacement. She said they hope to have a new CEO in place by March. Until then, Neal said she is the best contact person.
Neal said Hill’s work helped expand black business contracting opportunities in Fresno.
The chamber now oversees four programs:
▪ the Women’s Entrepreneurship Network;
▪ the Central Valley Business Diversity Program;
▪ Fresno Green Team, which certifies small businesses as environmentally sustainable;
▪ Get F.I.T. educational workshops. F.I.T. stands for financially ready, internet smart and technologically savvy.
The chamber is hosting a farewell celebration for Hill Friday, Oct. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn of Clovis, 520 Shaw Ave.
For more information, contact Neal at 559-492-9115 or chasitie@fmbcc.com.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
