Samsung tips 6 percent gain in 3Q profit after recall

Samsung Electronics estimates its profit rose 6 percent in the July-September quarter.
The South Korean company said in an earnings preview Friday that its third-quarter operating income was 7.8 trillion won ($7 billion), compared with 7.4 trillion won a year earlier.
That was slightly higher than forecasts. According to financial data provider FactSet, analysts expected 7.5 trillion won.
Samsung says sales fell 5 percent from a year earlier to 49 trillion won ($43.9 trillion).
The company is due to disclose full results including its earnings and divisional breakdowns later this month.
The results give clues about the short-term financial impact of an unprecedented recall of Samsung's flagship smartphone. Analysts estimate the cost of the recall of 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 phones could be as much as $1.8 billion.
Comments