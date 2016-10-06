Business

October 6, 2016 5:03 PM

Samsung tips 6 percent gain in 3Q profit after recall

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Samsung Electronics estimates its profit rose 6 percent in the July-September quarter.

The South Korean company said in an earnings preview Friday that its third-quarter operating income was 7.8 trillion won ($7 billion), compared with 7.4 trillion won a year earlier.

That was slightly higher than forecasts. According to financial data provider FactSet, analysts expected 7.5 trillion won.

Samsung says sales fell 5 percent from a year earlier to 49 trillion won ($43.9 trillion).

The company is due to disclose full results including its earnings and divisional breakdowns later this month.

The results give clues about the short-term financial impact of an unprecedented recall of Samsung's flagship smartphone. Analysts estimate the cost of the recall of 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 phones could be as much as $1.8 billion.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Sunnyside Department Store to close after 60 years

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos