The Board Room for Oct. 10

Achievements
▪ Alfonso Zamora, quality control manager of ServiceMaster by J&C Brown in Fresno, traveled to New Orleans where he was honored as the 2016 Employee of the Year for all of ServiceMaster. The criteria for this award involved superior standards and demonstration in the ServiceMaster Clean brand attributes: driven, complete, steadfast, committed, and expert.
Announcements
▪ The Rotary Club of Fresno welcomed new members Andrew Janz, deputy district attorney at the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, and Emilia Reyes, executive director for First 5 Fresno County.
Awards
▪ The City of Kingsburg received a Bronze Excellence in Economic Development Award for its 2016 City of Kingsburg Economic Development Brochure project in the category of General Purpose Print Brochure for communities with populations less than 25,000 from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). With over 500 entries, Kingsburg was selected as one of the few award winning entries.
Donations
▪ Ag retailer Gar Tootelian Inc., in combination with other local businesses, donated $231,000 to Community Food Bank. Local donors raised $154,000 during the drive and GAR matched 50 cents on the dollar and donated another $77,000.
New Faces
▪ Family HealthCare Network welcomed physician assistants Li Chen Hsu and Priyanka Shah to its provider team in Visalia. Chen completed her master of science in physician assistant studies at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona and will offer family medicine services for patients of FHCN’s Visalia School Avenue Health Center. Shah completed her master of physician assistant studies at Touro University in Vallejo and will offer family medicine services for patients of FHCN’s Goshen Health Center.
▪ Ming Tang Morris is a new family nurse practitioner at Family HealthCare Network’s Porterville Health Center. She completed her master of science in nursing at United States University in San Diego. She has more than 10 years of experience serving patients in the Central Valley and is bilingual in English and Chinese.
▪ Metaxia Drakopoulos is a new physician assistant at Family HealthCare Network’s Hanford Health Center. She completed her master of physician assistant studies at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.
▪ London Properties hired the following to join its residential sales staff: Marlon Serimian, Daniel Harren, Amy Evans and Daniel Rodriguez, Fresno office; Allison Swanson, Kingsburg office; Vince Gill, Madera office; and Lisa Minnear, Chowchilla office.
