October 6, 2016 5:18 AM

NRC: Duke could get license this year for Gaffney reactors

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Federal regulators say Duke Energy could receive a license by the end of this year to build and operate two nuclear reactors near Gaffney.

But Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman Scott Burnell tells the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg (http://bit.ly/2dgbif1 ) that it could still be several years before the reactors are built.

It's been nine years since Duke Energy Carolinas applied for a combined license to build and operate two 1,100-megawatt reactors in Cherokee County.

The NRC says it's already determined the planned William S. Lee III Nuclear Station plant can be operated safely and is environmentally sound. A hearing Wednesday at the agency's Rockville, Maryland, headquarters was for commissioners to take final testimony from Duke Energy and NRC staff.

