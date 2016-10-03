Fresno glass factory now belongs to Mexico-based Vitro

About 130 employees of PPG’s flat-glass manufacturing plant in Fresno now work for Mexican glass company Vitro, following the closure of a $750 million sale on Monday.
The two companies announced in July that Vitro was buying PPG’s flat-glass business, which includes manufacturing plants in Fresno, Pennsylvania and Texas and a glass-coating operation in Oregon, as well as distribution and fabrication sites in Canada and a research-and-development center in Pennsylvania. The Fresno employees are among about 1,200 employees in what is now known as Vitro Architectural Glass.
Robert Struble, a spokesman for Vitro Architectural, said the sale will mean little if any change “except for the logo.” The main product manufactured by the float lines in Fresno is architectural sheet glass for commercial buildings and homes.
“What’s very fortunate about this is there is really very little overlap between the two companies,” Struble said. Vitro’s manufacturing operations produce glass containers for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, automotive original-equipment and replacement glass, and float glass for retailers, distributors and architectural use. The company has locations in Mexico, the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panama.
Also on Monday, PPG announced it had completed the sale of its European fiberglass operations to Nippon Electric Glass. The two deals effectively mean that PPG, founded in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass, has effectively gotten out of the glass business and now focuses on paints, coatings and other specialty materials.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
Comments