State analyst will be speaker at Madera economic summit

Mac Taylor, California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst, will be the keynote speaker for the Madera County Economic Development Commission’s 2016 Economic Summit on Oct. 20.
The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Madera Municipal Golf Course, 23200 Avenue 17 in Madera.
Taylor heads the state’s Legislative Analyst office that provides fiscal advice and policy analysis for the state Assembly and Senate. The office also prepares impartial analyses for all ballot initiatives and constitutional measures presented to California voters.
The Madera County EDC is a joint-powers agency of the cities of Madera and Chowchilla and Madera County. Lunch is $30 per person or $300 for a table for 10 people. To register to attend, contact Lois Grow at lleonard@maderacountyedc.com or 559-675-7768.
