Valley forum to feature state controller, Ruiz Foods chairman

The 11th annual Central Valley Venture Forum will feature California State Controller Betty Yee and Ruiz Foods Chairman Fred Ruiz.
Yee will deliver the keynote speech, titled “The State of the State: 2016 California Business and 2017 Business Forecast and Beyond.”
Ruiz is scheduled to share his success story about building the country’s largest Hispanic frozen food manufacturer from his garage in Dinuba.
The event, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Clovis Memorial District Auditorium will offer panel discussions and will be the only place to give growth companies the chance to demonstrate their readiness for private equity investment in ABC TV’s Shark Tank-inspired Valley Entrepreneur Showcase.
The event is part of a collaboration among the Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Fresno State Craig School of Business and the Central Valley Fund.
Individual tickets for the event are $65 and include a breakfast, lunch and afternoon reception, but must be purchased before Nov. 1. The price rises to $75 after Nov. 1. Students can attend for $25.
For more information, contact Anna Gonzalez at 661-238-9289 or email her at anna@jpmktg.com.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
