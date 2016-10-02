BennettFrost staffing is closing

BennettFrost, one of Fresno’s leading staffing agencies, is closing its doors.
Cathy Frost, president of the 24-year-old company, said she is retiring to spend more time with her family, including her six grandchildren.
“I’ve been working five days a week and using the weekend to prepare for the next week,” she said. “I want to be able to do stuff, like go on trips, watch my grandchildren play sports and go hiking. And all while I am still healthy.”
Frost, 71, said that while the decision to leave was not easy, she took comfort in knowing that over the years she’s helped many people achieve their professional goals.
She also felt better knowing that her clients and associates will be shifted to a fellow agency, Ultimate Staffing. Ultimate is a division of Roth Staffing Companies, a well-respected national company.
Frost said Ultimate Staffing was a good fit for her clients because it wants to expand into the area of high-end clerical and medical staffing – two of BennettFrost’s core staffing areas.
Also transitioning to Ultimate will be Nanci Nishkian, senior staffing manager, and Lauren Archie, staffing manager.
The moved will be completed by Monday, Oct. 3.
