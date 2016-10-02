Lizards and frogs taking over empty Fresh & Easy in northeast Fresno

Neighbors have been wondering for weeks what is moving into the former Fresh & Easy at Cedar and Nees avenues.
The answer: Lizards. And frogs. And a whole bunch of other reptiles because a reptile store and zoo is moving into the space.
The owners say they are “opening what we believe is the largest reptile pet store in California” – though we’re not sure how to fact check that one.
Lost Realms Pets is scheduled to open in November.
Behind it is the owner of A Reptile Room – which spent 17 years on Blackstone Avenue before moving to Shaw Avenue in Clovis – and some new partners.
We want to do a lot of education, actually do tours for the kids.
Patric Fournier, Lost Realms Pets
Together they are taking over the entire 14,000-square-foot building.
“It’s huge,” says co-owner Patric Fournier. “Everything is being done full-blown zoo quality.”
The 3,600-square-foot zoo will have 51 habitat enclosures to hold all kinds of reptiles. That includes 6-foot-long Alice, a crocodile monitor lizard, a breed that can grow up to 15 feet long.
The zoo will have a breeding center and live plants climbing up to the building’s 20-foot-high ceilings.
“All live plants,” Fournier says. “It’s going to look like a jungle when you walk in.”
Entry will cost $5 for adults and $3.50 for kids. Fournier says they plan to do educational programs and tours for children.
The store will be in the front of the building. The sales floor will be more than three times the space A Reptile Room has now.
It will also have a 3,500-gallon pond with an island that will be home to caiman lizards, which have green bodies and reddish orange heads, fish and other animals.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
