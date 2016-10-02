Business calendar for week of Oct. 3

Tuesday, Oct. 4
Brant Boersma speaking on The Dutch Bros. Story: People Over Profits
Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-489-2218, Free.
Noon
Small Business Expo and Matchmaking Fair
The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, www.cpuc.ca.gov/smbus, Free.
7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Steps for Starting Your Business, 5-week session
University of Phoenix, 5 River Park Place West, Fresno, 559-487-5791, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ed1g6gnl4439e53d&oseq=&c=07f01870-dda3-11e3-bc7a-d4ae52806b34&ch=08ba9460-dda3-11e3-bcc0-d4ae52806b34.
9 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Downtown Investment Series: What’s Happening in Downtown Fresno?
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-490-9966, downtownfresno.org/business/investmentseries, Free.
8:30-10 a.m.
IFB: Passing the Baton Part 2
Fresno State University Business Center, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-5662, www.fresnostate.edu/craig/ifb/events/index.html. Free.
4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
California Wage and Hour Law Seminar
Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-325-0500, suttonhague.com/events/?event_id1=98, $50.
8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Marjaree Mason Center’s 33rd annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards
Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-237-4706, mmcenter.org/top-ten, $60.
11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Resolving Employment Disputes with Mediation
Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, 559-877-7610, www.mediate.com/acrcentralca, $25-$60.
12:30-4:45 p.m.
