The Board Room for Oct. 3

Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno received Integrated Healthcare Association’s 2016 Excellence in Healthcare Award. The award recognizes physician organizations that perform in the top 50 percent in all three major Value Based Pay for Performance areas: clinical quality, patient experience and total cost of care.
New Faces
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno recently added the following physicians to its medicine department: March Roan, Rozanne Hug, Balpreet Jammu, Kinjal Madhav, Alejandro De La Parra Landa, Sebouh Krioghlian and Satjit Sanghera.
Submissions
