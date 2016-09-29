Commercial leases and developments for Sept. 30

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 875 square feet at 365 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from Tibbs Family Trust to Andres Millan Lopez and Teresa De Jesus Quintero De Millan for a juice bar and sandwich shop. Gavin Scott was agent.
▪ 18,500 square feet at the northwest corner of First Street and Tulare Avenue in Fresno from Tom Licouris to AutoZone. Shane Anderson was the agent in cooperation with Trampis Chandler of Commercial West.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 8,199 square feet at 7111 N. Fresno St. Suite 140 in Fresno from John B. Harrington to California Correctional Peace Officers Association. Tony Cortopassi was the agent in cooperation with John Nipp of Fresno Commercial.
Colliers International
▪ 13,250 square feet at 5125 N. Gates Ave. Suite 102 in Fresno from Eisner and Fourchy Family Trust to Cal Valley Construction Inc. Rontell was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1,097 square feet of retail space at 1170 E. Champlain Ave. Suite 114 in Fresno from NMSBPCSLDHB, a California limited partnership to Inspire Fitness & Wellness. Michael Kennedy and Lewis Smith were the agents.
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3131 E. Central Ave. in Fresno from Sai Baba LLC to Haney Truck Line LLC. Nick Frechou was the agent.
▪ 3,306 square feet of retail space at the Marketplace El Paseo Shopping Center at the southwest corner of Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive in Fresno from IREIT Fresno El Paseo LLC to VANS. Smith and Kennedy were the agents in cooperation with Mark Einbund of Westside Retail.
▪ 12,880 square feet of retail space at 4320 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from DI Shaw View LLC to Party Works. Smith and Kennedy were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 33,108 square feet of retail space at 1200 Shaw Ave. Space M005 in Clovis from Comm 2006-C8 Shaw Avenue, Clovis LLC to No Surrender Laser Tag. Craig Holdener and Scott Christensen were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 52,292 square feet at 3191 E. Central Ave. in Fresno from Calpine Containers to Oh Se Le. James Griffin was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 185,000 square feet at 1600 N. Crawford Ave. and 1900 E. Davis Drive in Dinuba from Coca-Cola Refreshments USA Inc. to Fowler Packing Co. Buk Wagner was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ About 200,000 square feet of industrial buildings at 1600 N. Crawford Ave. and 1900 E. Davis Drive Ave. in Dinuba from Odwalla Inc. to Dinuba Investments LLC. Ethan Smith was the agent in cooperation with Buk Wagner of Colliers International.
Comments