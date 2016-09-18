Fresno company focuses on theater

A Fresno man has built a business around theater.
Quentin Sanford, 24, who acted with Fresno-based Good Company Players as a child, founded Broadway Motion Design in 2013.
Today, the company is growing and has tweaked its name. Now going by BMD, it stands for Broadway Media Distribution to reflect the services it now offers.
BMD makes video backdrops for theater productions that are projected onto the stage, replacing traditional painted ones.
The Hollywood Bowl used an image from BMD on the shell of the bowl that surrounds the stage for a production of “Spamalot.”
Now BMD now offers services for authors writing newly created plays. The company also offers hardware that makes it easier for theaters to use its backdrops.
