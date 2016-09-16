Federal infrastruture grant boosts Fresno industrial area

A $3 million federal grant will benefit efforts by the city of Fresno to make street repairs and other infrastructure improvements for an industrial area south of downtown.
The grant, announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Commerce, is coming from the agency’s Economic Development Administration. It will be matched by about $1.3 million from the city. The grant is destined for work on four streets in the South Van Ness Industrial Area.
The money is intended to boost the city’s job creation and retention efforts in that part of the city. Between three large businesses in the area – Lyons Magnus, Jain Irrigation and OK Produce, which relocated there within the past year from its former site on G Street north of Stanislaus Street – the work is expected to aid in retaining 340 jobs and create 327 new jobs.
Four street segments are targeted by the improvement project: East Avenue between California and Butler avenues; Pearl Avenue between Hamilton and Butler avenues; California Avenue between Cherry and East avenues; and Hamilton Avenue between Monterey Street and East Avenue.
The work includes pavement resurfacing, street widening, replacing curbs and gutters, putting in fiber-optic data cables, and improvements to storm drains and traffic circulation.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
Comments