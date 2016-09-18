The Board Room for Sept. 19

Announcements
▪ The California Teaching Fellows Foundation announced it has added two members to its board: James Marshall, dean of graduate studies at Fresno State, and Ivonne Der Torosian, regional vice president for the Hospital Councils of Northern and Central California.
▪ Wild, Carter & Tipton announced that Monrae English, a partner at the firm, has been selected to the 2016 Northern California Super Lawyers list. No more than 5 percent of the lawyers in California are selected by Super Lawyers. This is the fourth year that Super Lawyers has recognized her for her outstanding legal achievements.
▪ Christine Maul, 65, associate professor at California State University, Fresno, was reappointed to the Porterville Developmental Center Advisory Board, where she has served since 2014, by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Awards
▪ The International Downtown Association recognized three Downtown Fresno Partnership programs as best practice in urban renewal strategies. Restaurant Makeover was awarded a Downtown Achievement Award of Excellence in the category of Economic and Business Development. This category features unique and creative projects that support local businesses and economic development projects. Downtown Academy was awarded a Downtown Achievement Award of Excellence in the category of Downtown Leadership and Management. This category features comprehensive and unique organizational approaches to improving the effectiveness of downtown management organizations. The Investment Flyover video was awarded a Downtown Achievement Award of Merit in the category of Marketing and Communications. This category features projects that use print, electronic media or multimedia to promote downtown.
▪ Kendall Fults, business development manager for Adventist Health, will receive the Willard S. Bridwell Humanitarian Award for his service to the community and the Adventist Health/Central Valley Network.
Donations
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $1,000 to the North South Football Game for a scholarship.
New Faces
▪ Physician assistant Michael McLaury joined Adventist Health/Urgent Care in Hanford. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from South Dakota State University and a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies from Union College, a Seventh-day Adventist school in Lincoln, Neb.
▪ Mike Ledieff joined Caglia Environmental as a new business development manager for its solid waste and recycling companies based in Fresno and Madera counties. He has over eight years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry.
Promotions
▪ Kao Saelee has been promoted to assistant vice president, information security analyst, for Valley Business Bank. He joined the bank in August 2015 and has been in banking for 12 years, specializing in the areas of IT and IS for the last nine years. He has been instrumental in the establishment of the bank’s IS program and has offered his strong support and knowledge in the IT area.
▪ Olivia Loera was promoted to vice president, branch manager, of the Madera office of Central Valley Community Bank. She joined the bank in 2001, most recently serving as the assistant vice president, branch manager at the Madera office, and has over 15 years of banking experience. In her new role, she is responsible for the overall branch management of the Madera office as well as the development of new personal and business banking relationships.
