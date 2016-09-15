Dollar General hosting hiring events in Fresno, Madera counties

Dollar General is hosting three hiring events in Fresno and Madera counties to fill positions for new store openings and current vacancies.
The company plans to hire 10,000 new employees nationwide by Oct. 15, including part-time and full-time store managers, assistant managers and sales associates.
Store and human resources managers will be at the Laton store, 21135 S. Fowler Ave., between 8 a.m. and noon Monday. They will be in Madera, 1200 S. Madera Ave., from 8 a.m. to noon, and in Fresno, 5166 E. Olive Ave., from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21.
Interested applicants can learn about the company and the positions at the events. Candidates can apply for a job online at dollargeneral.com/careers.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
