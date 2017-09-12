Find out which Firebaugh-based company was bought by the popular POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful – the worldwide leader in fresh and pomegranate-based products – has bought Firebaugh-based Ruby Fresh.
The purchase provides POM Wonderful, the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates in the United States, greater supply beyond the traditional October to January season, as well as offer a wider variety of package sizes, POM Wonderful said in a news release.
David Anthony head of sales for Ruby Fresh, said, “POM Wonderful is a well-respected leader within the pomegranate industry. We’re excited to be joining The Wonderful Company family and look forward to working together to grow the market for fresh pomegranates and arils.”
Ruby Fresh has provided pomegranates and packaged arils (the seed pods inside a pomegranate) for local stores such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco and Sam’s Club. The company also sold products to schools in Oklahoma and Kansas City.
Ruby Fresh’s employees and physical operations will be integrated into POM Wonderful.
POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4 billion company with 8,500 employees worldwide.
