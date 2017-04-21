State FFA conference to be hosted through Tuesday in Fresno

More than 6,000 high school students are expected to attend the 89th California State FFA Leadership Conference in Fresno Saturday through Tuesday.
The event is co-hosted by Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology. The theme of the conference, where students and educators will participate in workshops, motivational leadership sessions and networking, is “limitless.”
On Saturday, A 20-category contest at Fresno State covering agronomy, business, computers, machinery and several other topics is planned. Fresno State students, faculty and volunteers will supervise the contests, scheduled to run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 4 p.m. at the Fresno Convention Center’s Valdez Hall.
About 100 Fresno State students are expected to host on-campus workshops, tours of the 1,000-acre University Agricultural Laboratory and other career development events for the high school students on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, national FFA Vice President DeShawn Blanding will speak at 11:15 a.m. and President David Townsend will speak at 1 p.m. at Fresno State’s North Gym, Room 118.
Fresno State President Joseph Castro and plant science mechanized agriculture faculty member Ken Heupel will be among 10 awarded state FFA degrees during a ceremony Sunday at Selland Arena beginning at 3:45 p.m.
On Monday, Fresno State Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology students will host four booths among the career show’s 50 exhibits from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Exposition Center.
Country singer and Fresno State alum Brett Young is expected to perform at 9 p.m. Monday in Selland Arena. Closing ceremonies for the event will be at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
