California lawmakers approve controversial Democrat for ag labor board

The California Senate on Thursday approved the appointment of former Sen. Isadore Hall to the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board on a 25-13 vote.
Gov. Jerry Brown tapped Hall for the position after he lost a congressional bid last year to a fellow Democrat, Rep. Nanette Barragán.
The five-member board considers cases related to unfair labor practices and oversees collective bargaining rights for the industry.
The appointment drew opposition from farmers, who argued that Hall’s participation in past United Farm Worker rallies represented a conflict of interest.
“Isadore Hall is a classic case of someone who is completely unqualified, ill-suited and ethically challenged getting rubber-stamped rather than vetted,” Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, said in a statement after the vote.
Hall, of Compton, served in the Senate from 2014 to 2016 and in the Assembly from 2008 to 2014.
The seat on the agricultural board pays $142,095 a year.
