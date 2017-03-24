Fruit flavored golden raisins available online

The National Raisin Company of Fowler, makers of the popular Raisels, is opening an online store for customers who can’t get enough of the fruit-flavored golden raisin.
Raisels are sour, fruit-flavored golden raisins – sprinkled with a bit of sugar to enhance the flavor. The raisins come in several fun flavors, including Watermelon Shock, Fruit Splash, Orange Burst and Lemon Blast. For health-conscious consumers, the company’s website says the raisins contain no fructose or artificial sweeteners and the number one ingredient is real fruit. The serving size also supplies 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance for Vitamin C.
Known as the “sourlicious” golden raisin, Raisels have been distributed in schools throughout the U.S. for five years, but high demand prompted the company to create a simple way for people to buy Raisels online.
You can order Raisels at www.raisels.com.
“We are so excited to finally launch our online store,” said LindaKay Abdulian, chief executive officer of National Raisin Company. “We receive requests from families across the country every day who eat Raisels at school and want to purchase them. It’s a healthy alternative to gummy fruit snacks and other candies.”
Abdulian said Raisels and are an excellent source of Vitamin C, are fat-free, gluten-free and contain no artificial sweeteners.
National Raisin Company is a one of the industry’s leading independent packers of dried fruit.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments