West side farmers to get a 65 percent water allocation from Central Valley Project

With ample rainfall and an above-average snowpack, west side San Joaquin Valley growers were hoping the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation would give them a 100 percent allocation of water this year from the Central Valley Project. They were wrong.
The Bureau of Reclamation officials announced Wednesday that farmers south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta would received 65 percent from the federal water project.
Last year, farmers on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley received a 5 percent supply of water.
The bureau took the unusual step this year of issuing the allocation announcement in phases. On Feb. 28, it delivered good news to east-side farmers in the Friant Division with the news of a full supply of water, or a 100 percent allocation.
It delayed the announcement for those south of the delta, saying the unusually wet year is requiring them to take more time to refine their estimate. Historically, the initial announcement has come in the middle of February and can be updated later in the year based on an available supply of water. Bureau officials said in February that despite the delay, the bureau is still working with farmers to ensure they have access to water.
