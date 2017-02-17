It took 10 months, but raisin growers, packers finally agree on price for 2016 crop

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain Pause

1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market

1:26 HerdDogg technology makes it easier to monitor livestock health

1:06 50th World Ag Expo gets off to a foggy start

0:47 New Holland shows off new line of compact tractors

1:51 World Ag Expo 2017 gearing up for 50th year

2:01 Fresno City College food pantry helps the hungry

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland