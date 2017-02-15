World Ag Expo Day 2: She’s traveling the country telling farmers’ stories

Natalina Sents, a recent Iowa State graduate, has been crisscrossing the country as part of year-long project sharing farmers’ stories on a blog, whyifarm.com. The project, funded by the Becks Hybrids seeds of Indiana, has brought Sents to the World Ag Expo.
Sents is a presenter at the Expo and is scouting for farmers to interview. She’s posted 68 stories on the blog so far and plans to do several more in California.
She says she’s learned much about farmers, their lives and their families. While many are humble and proud, they also have deep feelings about what they do.
“I have talked to some very strong men, whose families have not seen them cry for a very long time, if ever,” she said. “They get emotional when you ask them what it means to have their children work next to them on the same soil.”
Sents is hoping that public watches the videos and reads the blogs to gain a better understanding of farmers.
“Farmers are motivated by something bigger than themselves, whether its carrying on the family legacy, their connection to the environment, or wanting to make a contribution to the world,” Sents said. “No one has ever told me they want to farm because it will make them rich and famous.”
Sents will wrap up the blog project in May, but plans to continue telling farmers stories on her own.
