Political Notebook

Central Valley assemblymen give opposing views on farmworker overtime bill

California Assemblymen Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, and Devon Mathis, R-Tulare, offer opposing views of the farmworker overtime bill that was sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. Agricultural workers already receive some overtime pay under California law thanks to a 2002 state directive that entitles them to extra wages if they work more than 10 hours in a day or more than 60 hours in a week. AB 1066 will expand that to bring it more in line with other industries, offering time-and-a-half pay for working more than eight hours in a day or 40 in a week and double pay for working more than 12 hours a day. Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday, Sept. 12, that he had signed the bill into law.

Agriculture

Amazing system grows plants indoors with almost no water

Ron Evans of Indoor Farms of America describes how lettuce and Chinese cabbage are growing inside his exhibit at World Ag Expo in Tulare, Calif. using the firm's aeroponic equipment. The system can grow leafy greens, peppers, strawberries and other vegetables while using 95 percent less water than soil farming. Instead of using water or dirt, aeroponics relies on air and a misting system to provide nutrients to the roots.

