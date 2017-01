Ron Evans of Indoor Farms of America describes how lettuce and Chinese cabbage are growing inside his exhibit at World Ag Expo in Tulare, Calif. using the firm's aeroponic equipment. The system can grow leafy greens, peppers, strawberries and other vegetables while using 95 percent less water than soil farming. Instead of using water or dirt, aeroponics relies on air and a misting system to provide nutrients to the roots.