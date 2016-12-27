Vincent E. Petrucci, founder of Fresno State enology program, dies

Vincent E. Petrucci, founder of the viticulture and enology programs at Fresno State, died Tuesday, the school announced.
“If it wasn’t for Vincent, Fresno wouldn’t be the place for all the wineries to recruit from, “ Bo Barrett of Napa Valley winery Chateau Montelana said in a 2015 interview. “He has done so much for the business.”
Just this fall, the Fresno State winery released Petrucci’s Crush, a limited edition red wine blend in Petrucci’s honor.
Services are pending.
