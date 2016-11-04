New year-round farmers market opens at Valley Children’s Hospital

Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera is the home to the newest year-round farmers market in the area.
The Valley Fresh Farmer’s Market that opened on Oct. 28 will be held every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the grassy area just south of the main wing of the hospital. The market features dozens of vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, including a wide selection of organic produce.
Also available will be many specialty products, including fresh baked pastries, fruit jams, local honey, olive oil, hand made soaps and fresh cut flowers. Several food trucks will also be there, including Tako BBQ, Sanchez corn, Ganesh Malasa Indian Cuisine and many others.
“We are proud to start this delicious new Valley tradition,” said Peter De Young, president of Alliance Public Relations, creator of the new market and the River Park Farmer’s Market. “We invite all staff, physicians and the local community to come out to help us celebrate the rich and abundant produce we have growing right here in our Valley.”
The Valley Fresh Farmer’s Market is a registered certified farmers market, meaning that the farmer who is selling the produce is the one who grew it.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
