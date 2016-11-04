World’s largest box of mandarins unveiled in Delano

The Wonderful Company likes to do things in a big way. It’s why the company unveiled what is easily the largest box of Halo mandarins ever made.
It’s 80 feet high and 11,000 square feet.
Actually, it’s a building that was made to look like a carton of Halos. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the Wonderful Halos plant in Delano to celebrate the one-of-a-kind building and the start of mandarin season.
Among those attending the ceremony were Rep. David Valadao, state Sen. Andy Vidak and Delano Mayor Ricardo Chavez. Also present was Wonderful Citrus President David Krause.
The building that will be used to store real Halo cartons can’t be missed as you drive on Highway 99. It sits close to the highway on the company’s sprawling citrus packinghouse at 1701 S. Lexington St. in Delano.
Company officials expect a banner year for their popular mandarin. The easy peeling mandarin has become the No. 1 mandarin brand in the U.S. since it was launched 2013.
Wonderful also is making a record $30 million investment in its new “Good Choice, Kid” ad campaign with commercials that debuted on Monday. The spots celebrate kids that make good choices for healthy snacks with Wonderful Halos.
