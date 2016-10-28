Rollin is new Fresno County Farm Bureau president

Riverdale dairy farmer Danny Rollin is the newest president of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.
Rollin and a slate of officers were elected and installed for one-year terms on Oct. 27. The other board officers are first vice president Matthew Efird of Caruthers, second vice president Daniel Hartwig of Easton and secretary-treasurer Mark Thompson of Fresno.
Other board members are Lucy Areias of Raisin City; Bryan Beekman and Melissa Fries of Sanger; John Chandler and Todd Hirasuna of Selma; Kern Musson and Ken Tatami of Reedley; George Porter of Kerman; Rick Stark of Kingsburg; Jim Montross, Patt Ricchiuti and Alfreda Sebasto of Clovis; and Navi Pooni, Jerry Prieto, Jon Reelhorn, Mark Sorensen, Stephen Vasquez and Beau Williamson of Fresno.
In addition to the Holstein dairy cattle operation Rollin ranches with his brother and mother, the third-generation farmer’s endeavors include growing almonds and pistachios.
