APNewsBreak: Official disputes critic of nuke plant cleanup

In this Aug. 11, 2017 photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver. Rocky Flats was once the site of a plant that made plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons. Part of the site was designated a refuge after a $7 billion cleanup. On Sunday, June 3, 2018, the refuge manager harshly criticized a local Colorado health officer who questioned the safety of the site and expressed doubt about whether the U.S. government's assurances about the site could be trusted. Dan Elliott AP Photo