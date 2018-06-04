Former 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark dead at 61

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 1982, file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark makes "The Catch," a pass from Joe Montana that tied the game, late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC championship football game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died one year after revealing he had ALS. He was 61. The team said Clark died Monday, June 4, 2018, surrounded by friends and family. The Dallas Morning News via AP, File Phil Huber